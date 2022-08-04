Aaron and Josh are back! The plan had been to talk about the generally positive vibes surround Miami Dolphins training camp, but the NFL handed down a significant penalty – stripping the team of their 2023 1st and 2024 3rd round draft picks. Ross was also fined $1.5M and suspended for the first six games of the season, during which time he cannot be present at team facilities or represent the club at any league events. Owner-in-waiting Bruce Beal was also fined $500k and cannot attend league meetings for the rest of 2022.

Meanwhile, things are going well at training camp. Tua is looking good, the offensive line is making some, well, progress, and the receivers and defense continue to light it up. Rookie WR Erik Ezukanma is looking particularly good, which is one of the things causing Preston Williams to complain about a lack of opportunity. The guys discuss this and more in the latest episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

