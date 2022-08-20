Well, Dolphins fans, it’s now on to the Raiders for week two after a 26-24 victory over the Bucs in the first week of the preseason. While week one provided some positive takeaways, there were some things I felt needed to be worked on and I hope to see improvement with this Saturday. With that said, here are three things I want to see in the Dolphins clash versus the Raiders:

An Actual Running Game

Now that’s not necessarily a cause for panic; I mean, it’s week one of the preseason for crying out loud. Outside of a 20-yard run by Gaskin and another 20-yarder by Skylar Thompson versus the Bucs, the running game did absolutely nothing in week one. Most of the starting offensive line didn’t play much, if at all. There were also not many rushing attempts either, so maybe the game plan entailed getting Skylar as many passing attempts as possible. However, with Coach McDaniel making his name as a run game guru, it would be awesome to start seeing flashes of a good rushing attack versus the Raiders.

A Preston Williams Sighting

Okay, so we all know that the wide receiver group is probably the deepest on the roster, and difficult decisions will have to be made soon. Undoubtedly, there will be some guys who will generate some interest in the trade market as well. One of those guys has been reported to be Preston Williams. I believe it could help his trade value somewhat if he could have a game similar to what Lynn Bowden had last week because if I’m an opposing team, I’m making a phone call about Bowden with Preston Williams slowly becoming somewhat of an afterthought.

Cornerbacks (Again)

Last week I had hoped to see the young guys such as Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams show out so we could all breathe a sigh of relief if Byron doesn’t make it back by week one of the regular season. Well, things went from bad to worse pretty quick, didn’t they? Noah once again looked lost with seemingly no feel for playing the CB position, and although Trill Williams played well, he, unfortunately, tore his ACL and is lost for the season. The Dolphins signed veteran corner Mackensie Alexander earlier this week so hopefully, the plan will be for him to get quite a few reps in this upcoming game. He and Keion Crossen look to be the Dolphins’ first line of defense at the corner should any of the starters get hurt.

I didn’t mention Tua in this article because it’s still unclear if he will play at the time of writing. If he does play, simply seeing him operate this offense with a sense of comfort and confidence will be enough for me. These are a few things I hope to see in preseason week two; let me know what you think, and let’s chat about it in the comments.