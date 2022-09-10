With the 2022 Miami Dolphins Season about to begin, we thought it would be a good time to celebrate and have another DolphinsTalk.com Contest. Free to play and the grand prize winner will receive a Ricky Williams Autographed mini-helmet as seen above. That is authenticated by Schwartz Sports Memorabilia.

To be eligible to win, follow the two steps below to submit your entry…

Follow the DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast on Podbean at this link https://dolphinstalk1977.podbean.com/ on your computer or on the Podbean App on your Smart Device (if using the App search for DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast , the entire phrase please) Email me a screenshot as proof you have subscribed to the page to DolphinsTalk1977@gmail.com to be entered into the drawing.

The deadline is Saturday, October 1st at 11:59 pm Eastern Time. The winner will randomly be drawn on Sunday, October 2nd with the winner announced on Twitter @DolphinsTalk.

All DolphinsTalk.com Staff and Contributors are not eligible to win.

GOOD LUCK EVERYONE!!