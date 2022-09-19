On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by “The Big O” Orlando Alzugaray as we break down the Dolphins’ big comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. We go over yesterday’s game, talk about Tua’s performance and what we can now expect from him moving forward, and has he now finally silenced his critics and doubters. We talk about the impact Tyreek Hill has made on this team both on and off the field as well as the combo of Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Plus, we talk about Mike McDaniel and what he has meant to this franchise, the Dolphins’ Defense, the offensive line, and this Sunday’s huge game between the Buffalo Bills vs the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. All of this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

