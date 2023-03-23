Louis Ragone returns and joins Daniel Rinehart to go over the Free Agency additions, losses, and the Ramsey Trade. We then take your questions.

With the Fins basically going all in for next year is anything but a super bowl a successful season ??

What is the holdup in signing Wilkins? What are we going to do with Sanders?

What should be expected to change on the defense with Fangio compared to what Flores had?

Who do you think is the biggest loss to our team this year and why?

If you could chose one more player in FA, who would it be? G

Given recent events (Brady tampering, loss of first round pick, going after Watson) is Ross more of a help or hindrance to this franchise?

Discuss the importance of Tua being in the same offense for a second consecutive year

What will be done on the offensive side of the ball with play design to change what defensive coordinators have done to slow Tua’s quick passing game? And will he improve outside the numbers?

Will they look for a competent right tackle?



