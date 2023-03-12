Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that he is hearing that quarterback Gardner Minshew is on the Dolphins’ radar to possibly be the backup quarterback.

Per the Barry Jackson article, “The name I keep hearing with them is Gardner Minshew,” said one NFL person involved in the free agent quarterback market.

Minshew was a 6th-round draft pick in 2019 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In August of 2021, Jacksonville traded him to Philadelphia. Minshew has started 24 NFL games in his career and has a record of 8-16 as a starting quarterback. He has thrown 44 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his career, with a 62.8 career completion percentage.

Miami will most likely be in the market for a #2 quarterback, as Teddy Bridgewater is a free agent. Skylar Thompson is under contract, but with Tua’s injury history and concussion situation, they most likely will want a more reliable and experienced backup quarterback entering the 2023 season.