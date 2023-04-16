On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the latest rumors circulating around the Miami Dolphins in the lead-up to the 2023 NFL Draft. There is an ESPN report that the Minnesota Vikings may cut RB Dalvin Cook. Miami reportedly tried to trade for Cook back in March. If Cook is on the open market as a Free Agent, should the Fins make a play to add him? And if so, at what cost? Also, linebacker Devin White in Tampa Bay has asked to be traded. The Bucs have said they aren’t trading him, but that doesn’t mean they won’t in time if this gets ugly. Should Miami consider making a play for White? Also, YouTube announced its pricing for the NFL Sunday Ticket this upcoming season, and we break that down and talk about whether the pricing is too high or fair. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





