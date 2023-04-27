By now, it’s common knowledge that the Miami Dolphins do not have a first-round pick due to trades and punishment for tampering. In fact, the Dolphins only have four total picks in the entire draft, starting at number 51 in the second round. So, what should we do as fans during the first night?

For round one, first and foremost, fans should be paying attention to their division rivals in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills have the 27th overall pick, and the New York Jets, after their trade for Aaron Rodgers, now have the 15th overall, which is just one pick behind the New England Patriots at 14. The Bills have been rumored to be interested in trading for wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, so that is something to watch as that could cause problems for our defense. The Bills also have a hole at the running back position, so a potential pick of Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is also possible for them. With the Jets now secure at their quarterback position, they will probably draft an offensive lineman to protect him, and if they get the pick right, they'll have a cornerstone on the line for years to come. The Patriots have many more holes on their roster, so watching who they pick will probably determine their goals for the rest of the draft.

Next, fans should focus on the backend of the draft, probably between picks 20 and 31. There have already been rumors that the Dolphins have fielded calls regarding moving up into the back half of the first round. The only issue I see with that move is what the Dolphins have to make such a trade. Leapfrogging from 51 back into the first round will be no easy task, and I can’t imagine it would be cheap. Is Grier willing to sacrifice next year’s draft to really feed this year’s “all-in” narrative? It will also be important to keep track of players that might have second-round grades to see if they get drafted earlier than expected. This draft is full of unknowns, and anything is possible for any player and any team may reach, making it harder for the Dolphins to grab someone they thought would fall to them.