On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the news from Sunday Afternoon regarding the Miami Dolphins signing free agent Offensive Tackle Isaiah Wynn. Mike talks about the pros and cons with Wynn, how he fits on Miami’s roster, his past injury history, and if there is a chance Miami will sign another offensive tackle this offseason. Plus, Mike talks about Miami’s preseason schedule, how the NFL did the Dolphins a huge favor with their 2023 schedule, and how it breaks down for them, and why the Fins should be more than pleased with it. In closing, Mike talks about the upcoming OTA schedule, the likelihood of any undrafted rookie free agents to make this team, and teases his article on what Miami may do at running back if Dalvin Cook doesn’t end up in Miami. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





