Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Miami Dolphins have signed free agent OT Isaiah Wynn to a 1-year contract. Wynn was the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft by the New England Patriots. In his five NFL seasons, Wynnh has been active for 43 total games and has started 40 of them. In 2022, Wynn started 7 of 9 games he played in. Wynn was a left tackle for most of his NFL career, but in 2022 he was moved to right tackle. In week 11 he suffered a foot injury before missing three games, and then he was placed on IR, and his season was ended.

In Wynn’s rookie season of 2018, he tore his Achilles tendon in the 2nd preseason game and did not play. In 2020, Wynn opened at left tackle but was moved to left guard in Week 6. Later that year, he injured his knee, which ended his season. In Miami, Wynn will compete with Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle position.