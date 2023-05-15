Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting the Dolphins have signed OT Cedric Ogbuehi. Cedric was the 21st overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has bounced around the league of late, also playing for Jacksonville, Baltimore, Tennessee, Seattle, Houston, and the NY Jets.

Out of 67 total games Ogbuehi has been active for he has started just 35. In 2022 he played in seven games for the Jets, starting just five. In 2021, between Baltimore and Seattle, he was active for three total games and had just one start. In 2015, 2018, and 2019 he started no games those years.

It appears now that Cedric Ogbuehi is the replacement for Greg Little, and Isaiah Wynn was brought in to compete with Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle position replacing Brandon Shell.

Dolphins signed former first-round picks, OT Cedric Ogbuehi and OT Isaiah Wynn. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 15, 2023