The rumor mill is churning these days with reports the Dolphins are trying to add another running back to this team.

On Day 3 of the draft, after Miami selected Devon Achane in Round 3, the front office was on the phone with the Detroit Lions trying to trade for D’andre Swift. The talks stalled, and Philadelphia came in with a better offer and made the trade happen, but Miami was very interested in adding another running back.

And we all know the big rumor out there dating back to early March, Miami spoke to Minnesota about acquiring Dalvin Cook. This rumor hasn’t gone away and is picking up steam as there have been unconfirmed reports that the Vikings are going to let Cook go and release him come June 1st to open up much-needed salary cap space.

I often say that actions speak louder than words, and it is safe to assume that the Dolphins are interested in adding another running back.

So, what if Miami cannot land Dalvin Cook? What if another team offers Cook more money? Or Cook wants to play with his brother in Buffalo? Or, for whatever reason, Cook and Miami just don’t come to be.

What’s next for the Dolphins?

Well, there are three quality running backs still un-signed and on the free agent market who I think can add value to this 2023 Dolphins team.

Ezekiel Elliott

The Cowboys let go the fourth overall pick of the 2016 draft this past offseason, and in the right spot, I think he can be part of a running back room to help a good team. Is he the same player he was in 2016 and 2017? Of course not, but that doesn’t mean he is bad.

Elliott will only be 28 years old in July and is coming off a year in 2022 where he rushed for 12 touchdowns and 876 yards, and he started 14 of 15 games last season. Is he a true #1 running back? Not anymore, and you won’t have to pay him like one, either. But you put him in a running back room with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Devon Achane, and I think he fills a role, and he may be a short-yardage type back that the Dolphins desperately need.

Leonard Fournette

Another savvy veteran running back who is only 28 years old who was the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Much like Elliott Fournette is someone who is now going to be taking a step back into a lesser role as he moves into the later years of his NFL career, but someone who still adds value. In 2022, Fournette started 9 of 16 games and rushed for three touchdowns but also had three receiving touchdowns giving him a total of 6 scores on the year. He also ran for 668 yards but was primarily used as a receiver out of the backfield, as he had 73 receptions for 523 yards. He has won a Super Bowl and played his best games in the biggest games.

Kareem Hunt

There have been Kareem Hunt trade rumors to Miami for years now, but none of them ever came true. Now Hunt is a free agent and still un-signed. Since 2020, Hunt has struggled a bit on the field and hasn’t been the same player. He only played in eight games in 2021, with just 78 rushing attempts. In 2022 he played in all 17 games but only had 123 rushing attempts. Hunt, like Elliott and Fournette, will be 28 years old come Week 1 of the regular season, but his play has severely regressed, unlike the two names mentioned above. Hunt did have 35 receptions last season and can add value in the passing game. Compared to the names above, he could be had significantly cheaper; the issue is how much, if anything, is left in the tank with Hunt? Again, Hunt would be walking into a much smaller role than he had in Cleveland, and when he is on his game, he is a violent runner who could bring something to this Dolphins’ running back room that it is missing.

So, we will see how things play out over the next three to four weeks or so. I still think Miami will make it happen with Dalvin Cook, as everything points that way. But if, for some reason, that doesn’t happen, there are a few capable running backs on the open market that would be an asset and could help out this Miami Dolphins team.