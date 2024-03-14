Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Dolphins are re-signing defensive tackle Da’Shawn Hand. The details of the contract are not disclosed at this time. Miami signed Hand on August 6th, released him on August 29th, and then re-signed him to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster on September 16th.

Last season in Miami, he played in 17 games, started none, and one sack and 17 tackles. With the loss of Raekwon Davis, Hand will be asked to fill a bigger role this upcoming season along with newly signed Benito Jones.

Hand will be 29 in November, and he has been in the NFL since 2018 playing for Detroit, Indianapolis, and Tennessee.