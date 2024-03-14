The Miami Dolphins have signed a familiar face in defensive lineman Benito Jones, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Jones was undrafted in 2020 out of Ole Miss and signed with the Dolphins, where he spent 2020 and 2021. Miami waived Jones on August 30, 2022, and he was claimed by the Detroit Lions at that time and has been with the Lions for the past two seasons.

Jones has played in 40 games and started 15; all 15 starts were last season with Detroit. When he was in Miami, he only played in 6 games and didn’t start any. Last season he had 1 sack and 26 tackles. In Miami he will help replace Raekwon Davis and Christian Wilkins.