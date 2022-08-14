It is now confirmed that Miami Dolphins’ 2nd-year cornerback Trill Williams tore his ACL late in Saturday night’s game vs Tampa Bay. Williams will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The Dolphins’ depth at cornerback was very thin, to begin with and many expect Miami to now be in the market for a CB.

