Carter and Jorge are back with another episode of the TuAmigos Podcast. On today’s show, the guys talk about if it is better to lose against bad teams or good teams. They also discuss Pat Mahomes and his ability to scramble, which is critical to his success. They give their prediction on this week’s Dolphins-Chiefs game and also what their prediction is for the rest of the season IF Miami beats KC on Sunday.—all of this and more on today’s TuAmigos Podcast.

