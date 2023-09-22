The NFL has returned and returned in style! Not only is it good news for fans but it is even better news for every team in the AFC and NFC who can expect sold out games every week. But which NFL team delivers the cheapest ticket for the average fan?
Ahead of the remainder of a highly anticipated season, Betway has looked into the data, and it turns out that the Miami Dolphins are one of the best teams when it comes to selling some of the cheapest NFL tickets for their loyal fans. In our data, the Dolphins sit inside the top 5 for cheapest NFL tickets!
Based in findings:
- The Miami Dolphins average $94.95 per game!
- The team which generates the most income on an average game is the Green Bay Packers, who have the biggest stadium in the NFL at $10.9m.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have the cheapest average income per game at $5.72m
Based on the research, the most expensive and cheapest NFL teams for tickets are as follows:
|Rank
|Stadium
|Team(s)
|Capacity
|Average Ticket Cost ($)
|Average revenue per regular game ($)
|Average revenue per season (based on 9 home games)
|1
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay Packers
|81,441
|134.81
|10,979,061
|98,811,551
|2
|Allegiant Stadium
|Las Vegas Raiders
|65,000
|153.47
|9,975,550
|89,779,950
|3
|Levi’s Stadium
|San Francisco 49ers
|68,500
|144.81
|9,919,485
|89,275,365
|4
|Empower Field at Mile High
|Denver Broncos
|76,125
|119.75
|9,115,969
|82,043,719
|5
|MetLife Stadium
|New York Giants, New York Jets
|82,500
|110
|9,075,000
|81,675,000
|6
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia Eagles
|69,596
|127.06
|8,842,868
|79,585,810
|7
|Arrowhead Stadium
|Kansas City Chiefs
|76,416
|115.13
|8,797,774
|79,179,967
|8
|Gillette Stadium
|New England Patriots
|66,829
|131.45
|8,784,672
|79,062,048
|9
|AT&T Stadium
|Dallas Cowboys
|80,000
|107.87
|8,629,600
|77,666,400
|10
|M&T Bank Stadium
|Baltimore Ravens
|71,008
|120.27
|8,540,132
|76,861,189
|11
|Lumen Field
|Seattle Seahawks
|69,000
|123.04
|8,489,760
|76,407,840
|12
|NRG Stadium
|Houston Texans
|72,220
|117.45
|8,482,239
|76,340,151
|13
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|69,218
|119.94
|8,302,007
|74,718,062
|14
|Heinz Field
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|68,400
|120.1
|8,214,840
|73,933,560
|15
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans Saints
|73,208
|109.6
|8,023,597
|72,212,371
|16
|Soldier Field
|Chicago Bears
|61,500
|130.29
|8,012,835
|72,115,515
|17
|Bank of America Stadium
|Carolina Panthers
|75,523
|104.59
|7,898,951
|71,090,555
|18
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta Falcons
|71,000
|110.66
|7,856,860
|70,711,740
|19
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minnesota Vikings
|66,655
|116.85
|7,788,637
|70,097,731
|20
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|Cleveland Browns
|67,895
|112.17
|7,615,782
|68,542,039
|21
|Nissan Stadium
|Tennessee Titans
|69,143
|100.67
|6,960,626
|62,645,632
|22
|SoFi Stadium
|Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers
|70,000
|96.32
|6,742,400
|60,681,600
|23
|FedExField
|Washington Commanders
|62,000
|104
|6,448,000
|58,032,000
|24
|Highmark Stadium
|Buffalo Bills
|71,608
|89.65
|6,419,657
|57,776,915
|25
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis Colts
|63,000
|99.51
|6,269,130
|56,422,170
|26
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Dolphins
|65,326
|94.95
|6,202,704
|55,824,333
|27
|Ford Field
|Detroit Lions
|65,000
|91.89
|5,972,850
|53,755,650
|28
|State Farm Stadium
|Arizona Cardinals
|63,400
|91.34
|5,790,956
|52,118,604
|29
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|67,838
|84.76
|5,749,949
|51,749,540
|30
|Paycor Stadium
|Cincinnati Bengals
|65,515
|87.36
|5,723,390
|51,510,514