The NFL has returned and returned in style! Not only is it good news for fans but it is even better news for every team in the AFC and NFC who can expect sold out games every week. But which NFL team delivers the cheapest ticket for the average fan?

Ahead of the remainder of a highly anticipated season, Betway has looked into the data, and it turns out that the Miami Dolphins are one of the best teams when it comes to selling some of the cheapest NFL tickets for their loyal fans. In our data, the Dolphins sit inside the top 5 for cheapest NFL tickets!

Based in findings:

The Miami Dolphins average $94.95 per game!

average $94.95 per game! The team which generates the most income on an average game is the Green Bay Packers , who have the biggest stadium in the NFL at $10.9m.

, who have the biggest stadium in the NFL at $10.9m. The Cincinnati Bengals have the cheapest average income per game at $5.72m

Based on the research, the most expensive and cheapest NFL teams for tickets are as follows: