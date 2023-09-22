The NFL has returned and returned in style! Not only is it good news for fans but it is even better news for every team in the AFC and NFC who can expect sold out games every week. But which NFL team delivers the cheapest ticket for the average fan?

Ahead of the remainder of a highly anticipated season, Betway has looked into the data, and it turns out that the Miami Dolphins are one of the best teams when it comes to selling some of the cheapest NFL tickets for their loyal fans. In our data, the Dolphins sit inside the top 5 for cheapest NFL tickets!

Based in findings:

  • The Miami Dolphins average $94.95 per game!
  • The team which generates the most income on an average game is the Green Bay Packers, who have the biggest stadium in the NFL at $10.9m.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals have the cheapest average income per game at $5.72m

Based on the research, the most expensive and cheapest NFL teams for tickets are as follows:

Rank Stadium Team(s) Capacity Average Ticket Cost ($) Average revenue per regular game ($) Average revenue per season (based on 9 home games)
1 Lambeau Field Green Bay Packers 81,441 134.81 10,979,061 98,811,551
2 Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas Raiders 65,000 153.47 9,975,550 89,779,950
3 Levi’s Stadium San Francisco 49ers 68,500 144.81 9,919,485 89,275,365
4 Empower Field at Mile High Denver Broncos 76,125 119.75 9,115,969 82,043,719
5 MetLife Stadium New York Giants, New York Jets 82,500 110 9,075,000 81,675,000
6 Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia Eagles 69,596 127.06 8,842,868 79,585,810
7 Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Chiefs 76,416 115.13 8,797,774 79,179,967
8 Gillette Stadium New England Patriots 66,829 131.45 8,784,672 79,062,048
9 AT&T Stadium Dallas Cowboys 80,000 107.87 8,629,600 77,666,400
10 M&T Bank Stadium Baltimore Ravens 71,008 120.27 8,540,132 76,861,189
11 Lumen Field Seattle Seahawks 69,000 123.04 8,489,760 76,407,840
12 NRG Stadium Houston Texans 72,220 117.45 8,482,239 76,340,151
13 Raymond James Stadium Tampa Bay Buccaneers 69,218 119.94 8,302,007 74,718,062
14 Heinz Field Pittsburgh Steelers 68,400 120.1 8,214,840 73,933,560
15 Caesars Superdome New Orleans Saints 73,208 109.6 8,023,597 72,212,371
16 Soldier Field Chicago Bears 61,500 130.29 8,012,835 72,115,515
17 Bank of America Stadium Carolina Panthers 75,523 104.59 7,898,951 71,090,555
18 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta Falcons 71,000 110.66 7,856,860 70,711,740
19 U.S. Bank Stadium Minnesota Vikings 66,655 116.85 7,788,637 70,097,731
20 FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland Browns 67,895 112.17 7,615,782 68,542,039
21 Nissan Stadium Tennessee Titans 69,143 100.67 6,960,626 62,645,632
22 SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers 70,000 96.32 6,742,400 60,681,600
23 FedExField Washington Commanders 62,000 104 6,448,000 58,032,000
24 Highmark Stadium Buffalo Bills 71,608 89.65 6,419,657 57,776,915
25 Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis Colts 63,000 99.51 6,269,130 56,422,170
26 Hard Rock Stadium Miami Dolphins 65,326 94.95 6,202,704 55,824,333
27 Ford Field Detroit Lions 65,000 91.89 5,972,850 53,755,650
28 State Farm Stadium Arizona Cardinals 63,400 91.34 5,790,956 52,118,604
29 TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville Jaguars 67,838 84.76 5,749,949 51,749,540
30 Paycor Stadium Cincinnati Bengals 65,515 87.36 5,723,390 51,510,514