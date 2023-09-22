Back-to-back 10-6 weeks puts us 20-12 for the year in the @andyslater pick ‘em challenge and going 4-1 in the big money pick 5 challenge.  We moved up to 17th from 49th in the Slater standings and are tied 16th in the pick 5 challenge.  This week’s games features a lot of double-digit favorites which, historically have not fared well against the spread.  Typically, I pick the dogs in those instances, but there are conflicting trends in the model.  I would advise to avoid the double-digit games.  What troubles me this week is backing a lot of weak teams.  This week’s breakdown: xx dogs and xx home teams.

49ERS -10.5 vs. Giants  Conflicting trends here.  Double-digit dog but an East coast away team on the West coast on short week prep.  I have to pick it, but you don’t.  Avoid this one.

COMMANDERS +6.5 vs. Bills  Tough call.  Not convinced the Bills have found their stride yet.  Win no cover scenario.

PATS -2.5 @ NY Jets  Coin flip.  I’m basically going with the theory that Coach B isn’t going 0-3.

VIKINGS +0.5 vs. Chargers  I’m taking the Vikings coaches over the Chargers coaches.  That simple.

DOLPHINS -6.5 vs. Broncos  Conflicting trends for my model. I tend to favor the winless underdog vs. the undefeated favorite; however, the Payton/Wilson experiment seems to be going nowhere. Broncos wilt in the 4th quarter.  Fins 28 Broncos 21.

JAGS -9.5 vs. Texans  I continue to bet against CJ Stroud until he proves me otherwise.

PACKERS -2.5 vs Saints  Carr looked like a train wreck on Monday night.  First home game for Packers.

LIONS -3.5 vs. Falcons.  Falcons undefeated?  I think they’re a fraud.  Fighting Campbells for the win.

TITANS +3.5 vs. Browns.  Even game. I’ll take the points in this scenario.

RAVENS -8.5 vs. Colts.  Not a fan of big favorites but Colts starting QB is a question mark as I pick this game.

SEAHAWKS -5.5 vs. Panthers.  Picking against the rookie QB.

CHIEFS -12.5 vs. Bears.  This goes against my normal theory.  Plus, Mahomes is only 33% as a 10+ point fave; however, the Bears are a mess.  Fields complaining. Coaches resigning.  I can’t back that.

CARDS +12.5 vs. Cowboys.  My normal play of taking a double-digit dog at home.  Caution this will basically be a home game for Dallas.  There will be more Cowboy fans at the game than Cards fans.

RAIDERS -1.5 vs. Steelers.  First home game for Vegas and it’s at night.  Good enough for me.

BUCS +5.5 vs. Eagles.  Contrarian pick.  I know it doesn’t make any sense.  These are the games I like.

BENGALS -2.5 vs. Rams.  Mystery here as we don’t know the status of Burrow.  Am counting on the Bengals not going 0-3.

PICK 5

TITANS +3.5 @ Browns

LIONS -3.5 vs. Falcons

SEAHAWKS -5.5 vs. Panthers

RAIDERS -1.5 vs. Steelers

BENGALS -1.5 vs. Rams