Emmanuel Acho, James Jones, LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor react to NFL Hall of Fame member Jerry Rice’s comments about Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill. Rice was quoted saying Hill has a “legitimate chance” to win MVP. The Speak cast decides if Tyreek is the NFL MVP thru Week 8.
