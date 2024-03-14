The Miami Dolphins have signed tight end Jody Fortson, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Fortson missed all of the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. Fortson was undrafted in 2019 and signed with Kansas City. He didn’t play in 2019 or 2020 with KC, but in 2021 and 2022, he played 19 games for the Chiefs and started one in 2022.

Forster has 14 receptions for 155 yards and four touchdowns in his NFL career. In Miami he will compete for a roster spot amongst Jonnu Smith, Durham Smythe, and Julian Hill.