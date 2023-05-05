On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with their 2023 Miami Dolphins Post Draft Spectacular. They break down the four Dolphins’ draft picks from this past weekend and talk about the Dolphins using their second-round pick on a cornerback and if that was the correct way to go. They also share their thoughts on drafting another running back and what this means in Miami’s pursuit of Dalvin Cook, which doesn’t appear to be dead from reports. They also review the list of undrafted free agents Miami signed after the draft concluded and discuss the next step for the organization in fixing this roster between now and training camp. They will also talk about the report that Austin Jackson and Noah Igbinoghene will not have their fifth-year options picked up. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





