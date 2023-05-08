The Dolphins limited cap situation meant that there were no other blockbuster signings in free agency after the splash trade for Jalen Ramsey. But the Dolphins still have the potential to make a big acquisition or two, as the savings from releasing Byron Jones earlier this year will hit after June 1st. Once that happens, the Dolphins will have an extra $13.6 million worth of salary cap space to work with, and potentially even more if the Dolphins part with some other potential cut candidates. The free agency pool on that date will not have the same star power as before, but plenty of names could offer help at some of the holes and thin spots on the roster. General Manager Chris Grier has shown that the Dolphins are willing to spend serious money to acquire veteran talent. It is certain that Miami will put this extra cap space to use in free agency once this summer comes around.

Bringing in more help on the offensive line seems like the obvious answer here, and that is because it is. With no clear answers at right tackle and no proven depth behind Terron Armstead at left tackle, there is a lot to be worried about when it comes to keeping Tua Tagovailoa protected. Bringing in more help on the interior would be nice as well. Multiple free agents could still compete for Liam Eichenberg’s spot at left guard.

But the Dolphins can also use some extra cap space to add more depth to the defense. Last season was one of the worst in recent memory when it came to Miami’s defense trying to stay healthy, and Chris Grier will likely continue to take steps to avoid another year derailed by injuries. Adding more help on the defensive line or linebacker would go a long way for Vic Fangio’s new defense. Whichever direction the Dolphins go, one thing is absolutely certain, when June rolls around, there will be another wave of free-agent additions.