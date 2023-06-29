For more than a decade, the offensive line of the Miami Dolphins has been a hindrance rather than a facilitator of the team’s success. The shortcomings, injuries, and overall dysfunction have limited the quarterback’s protection, stagnated the run game, and constrained play-calling. As the 2023 season approaches, it is crucial to assess whether the offseason moves made by Miami’s decision-makers have addressed the issues and transformed the offensive line into a catalyst for the team’s triumph.

Will the New Offensive Line Coach Propel the Team to Success?

The appointment of Butch Barry as the new offensive line coach sparks optimism, yet lingering concerns persist. Barry’s affiliation with renowned O-line coach Chris Foerster, who played a crucial role in mentoring Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, holds promise. Nonetheless, the question arises as to whether the players can successfully adapt to Barry’s coaching style and elevate their performance accordingly.

Who Are the Impactful Additions to the Miami Dolphins Offensive Line?

The Miami Dolphins have significantly added their offensive line through free agency and the draft. Isaiah Wynn, Dan Feeney, Cedric Ogbuehi, and Ryan Hayes bring a combined wealth of experience, having started in 139 games collectively. This infusion of seasoned players strengthens the unit’s overall depth and addresses the lack of stability that has plagued the offensive line in previous seasons.

While each of these players has faced their own individual challenges, their track records demonstrate the capability to step up and perform as starters when called upon. Their accumulated experience and familiarity with the demands of playing on the offensive line provide the Dolphins with valuable options and increased flexibility. By adding these players to the roster, Miami has taken a proactive approach to bolstering the offensive line, ensuring they have reliable and competent individuals who can step into starting roles when needed. This newfound stability and depth are vital for the team’s success, instilling confidence in the offensive line’s ability to protect the quarterback and create opportunities for the running game to thrive.

Who Will Anchor the Miami Dolphins’ Offensive Line?

Terron Armstead, a highly talented offensive lineman, has consistently showcased his skills by earning Pro Bowl recognition. Armstead stands out as the unit’s top performer when he is healthy and on the field, providing a reliable and dominant presence. However, concerns arise due to his recurring injuries, which have raised doubts about his long-term durability and effectiveness. The Dolphins must carefully assess Armstead’s health and weigh the risks of relying heavily on a player with an injury history.

Additionally, the impending free agency of three projected starters—Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, and Austin Jackson—creates a complex situation for the Dolphins’ offensive line stability. The team faces the challenge of determining the foundational pieces for their line and making crucial decisions regarding long-term contracts. These players play crucial roles in the offensive line’s success, and securing their services beyond their impending free agency becomes a significant priority. The Dolphins must carefully evaluate their performances, weigh their potential, and negotiate deals that ensure the team’s long-term success and continuity in the offensive line unit.

How Can Miami Dolphins Address Weak Links?

Within the Miami Dolphins offensive line, left guard and right tackle have emerged as problematic positions that require attention. Austin Jackson’s struggles as a starter have been evident, raising concerns about his ability to perform consistently and effectively. Additionally, Cedric Ogbuehi’s competition for the right tackle spot further emphasizes the need for improvement in that position. The Dolphins must address these specific areas of weakness to bolster the overall performance of the offensive line and provide better protection for the quarterback.

Improving the left guard position is crucial as it directly impacts the run game’s success and the offensive line’s overall cohesiveness. Finding a player who can provide stability and consistent performance in this position will be key to Miami’s offensive success. Similarly, solidifying the right tackle spot is vital to ensure adequate pass protection and maintain a balanced offensive attack. Competitions and evaluations during training camp and preseason will play a significant role in determining the best options for these positions and implementing necessary changes to enhance the performance of the offensive line as a whole.

Can Miami’s Offensive Line Survive the Injury Bug?

Recognizing the detrimental effects injuries can have on an offensive line’s performance, the Miami Dolphins have proactively tackled this concern by enhancing their depth. Including seasoned backups Isaiah Wynn and Dan Feeney serves as a crucial insurance policy against potential injuries to the starting linemen. With their extensive experience and expertise, these veteran players bring a wealth of knowledge to the team, fortifying the offensive line and ensuring its resilience in challenging situations.

Furthermore, the Dolphins have demonstrated their commitment to bolstering their offensive line depth by cross-training Liam Eichenberg to play center. This strategic move enhances Eichenberg’s versatility and provides an additional option in case of injuries or performance issues at the center position. Additionally, the emergence of Robert Jones as a versatile backup guard further solidifies the Dolphins’ offensive line unit. Jones’s ability to play both left and right guard positions adds depth and flexibility to the line, ensuring that the team has capable replacements ready to step in if needed. With these measures in place, the Dolphins have built a more robust and resilient offensive line that can withstand potential injuries and maintain its effectiveness throughout the season.

Verdict

The Miami Dolphins offensive line enters the 2023 season with a mix of optimism and concerns. The appointment of Butch Barry as the new offensive line coach brings hope for improvement, but the players’ ability to adapt to his coaching style remains a question. The team has made significant off-season additions to bolster the unit’s depth and address stability issues. However, challenges include the durability of key players, impending free agency, and the need to address weak links at left guard and right tackle. By carefully evaluating and making strategic decisions, the Dolphins can transform their offensive line into a catalyst for success, ensuring consistent performance, protecting the quarterback, and driving the team’s overall success.