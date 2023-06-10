Tyreek Hill has come out and said he could become the NFL’s first 2,000-yard receiver.

Speaking on Miami’s final day of mandatory minicamp practice, Hill spoke of his aims for the season. He was confident of breaking the record currently set by Calvin Johnson.

“I think the added game gives me quite the advantage.

“For me, not getting injured, coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached. And I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me. I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL; I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL and also my position coach is a monster, also.

“So just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better and I want to break the record, and I do want to break the record. So I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it.”

The offseason is a time when everyone has hope, including the players on the field. However, can Hill actually achieve this?

A Big Record To Beat For Hill

Johnson’s record stands at 1,964. This is a tough ask for Hill, but if there is anyone that can do this, Hill is a prime candidate.

With over 8,000 yards in seven seasons and a Pro Bowl selection in each year, Hill has established himself as one of the greatest wide receivers of the past decade.

Five of the seven seasons have seen Hill rack up at least 1,000 yards. There is no suggestion that this will change in the 2023 season.

Even if Tua Tagovailoa once again missed several games in 2023, Hill can turn any quarterback’s pass into a big gain. If Tua is healthy all season, this can be dangerous for any NFL secondary Miami faces.

With Waddle as the WR2, this will help complement the Dolphins’ offense, and Hill can gain from this.

McDaniel To Learn From 2022 Mistakes?

One takeaway from the Buffalo Bills’ loss in the Wild Card Round was that they probably would have won the game had Tua played.

His absence meant that Skylar Thompson came in and did fine, but this wasn’t enough.

Hill was Miami’s lead receiver (69 yards), but there were only 20 carries on the ground from the Dolphins’ running backs. There were times last season when their head coach seemingly neglected the run. He will have learned from that.

Running back Devon Achane was taken in the third round of this year’s NFL Draft. Alongside Mostert and Jeff Wilson, McDaniel is likely to try and use them more to ease the pressure of Tua and the need to throw.

Dalvin Cook has been heavily linked with a move to the Dolphins. He would be a game changer, immediately the RB1 as soon as the pen is put to paper. If so, then Miami will have someone they can rely upon a lot more.

Whether or not Cook arrives in South Beach in a Dolphins jersey, McDaniel is surely more likely to use the run game. If so, this may hinder the stats of Hill with fewer targets coming his way. Doing so would surely put an end to any hopes of breaking this record.

A Tough Schedule Could Hinder Hill

Hill will come up against some tough players on the secondary in what is a hard schedule. Not only will he have to go up against both Super Bowl teams this season, but the division is not exactly easy.

The Jets have improved on offense, and their defense was already one of the best after the conclusion of the 2022 campaign under head coach Robert Saleh.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans defensive units offer Hill chances to rack up the numbers. However, they also have to face the Denver Broncos, who added Frank Clark. Also, they have games against the Bills (twice), the Dallas Cowboys, and New England Patriots. Carolina Panthers are a dark horse who will likely be a tough opponent on both sides of the ball.

This is likely to have a huge impact on Hill’s ability to reach that goal, but Hill will certainly run it close, provided he and Tua play at least 16 of the 17 games.