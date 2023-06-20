Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill presents ROUTE-CON 2023 in partnership with wide receiver specialist Brandon White of The Receiver Factory.

From June 21st to June 23rd, the David Posnack Jewish Community Center in Davie, Florida, will host the inaugural ROUTE-CON event. The invite-only camp promises to provide attendees with a unique opportunity to hone their skills and train with some of the best players in the league before the upcoming season. Participants can expect three days of elite-level training, instruction, and mentorship, with a focus on perfecting the art of route running, systematically mastering the ‘press release,’ and developing angles and timing to take their performance to the next level.

“At this stage of my career, I realize my platform is made strong by those I share it with.

That’s why Brandon [White] and I set out to host ROUTE-CON. It’s not just about becoming an individually better receiver – although you definitely will. It’s really about growing the position as a whole. It’s about building our game – together.”

– Tyreek Hill

Participating athletes will receive access to the Receiver Factory’s proprietary Stick System™ Training in addition to Senaptec Visual Resistance Training, exclusively designed for wide receivers.

“ROUTE-CON is not just about elevating your game on the field. We are celebrating defying the odds and discovering the transformative potential within yourself – which is what The Receiver Factory is all about.”

– Brandon White

Other players at the position that have been personally invited to ROUTE-CON 2023 include Jerry Jeudy, Alvin Kamara, and Calvin Ridley.

About Brandon White

Expert receiver developer, Brandon White, has spent a lifetime in the trenches teaching technique, cultivating men, and extracting the true spirit of the receiver position. A brilliant designer of systems and masterful communicator, White has meticulously fine-tuned the discipline of every moment. Some of his elite NFL clientele include: Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Jarvis Landry and many more. In 2023, White founded Get Open™ (501-c3 status pending), whose mission is to empower at-risk and under-served youth with the tools to by providing a unique blend of trauma-informed meditation, group expression, and athletic performance.