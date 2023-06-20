WPLG 10 in Miami is reporting that Miami-Dade police are investigating an incident from this past weekend where Tyreek Hill allegedly hit a man on the back of the head. Per WPLG: “According to a tip received by Local 10 News, at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Hill got into some kind of disagreement with an employee of one of the charter companies based at Haulover Marina that apparently ended with Hill hitting the man. It’s unclear if the man was injured, but on Monday, Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina and on Tuesday, the department confirmed an investigation was underway involving Hill.”

“It’s unclear if Hill will face any criminal charges stemming from the incident.”

LOCAL 10 EXCLUSIVE: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, and Local 10 News has learned the wide receiver allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Marina. https://t.co/wEeDAExOia — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 20, 2023

More on this story as it develops.