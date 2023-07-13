Best Sweepstakes Casino Games To Play In 2023

Sweepstakes sites are online casinos offering gambling opportunities for players. Despite offering the same gaming options as traditional casinos, sweepstake sites do not accept fiat currencies as a payment option. Instead, they use virtual currencies called Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins for gameplay.

Apart from this critical difference, Sweepstakes casino functions like a regular online gambling platform. Both types of casinos have similar games, but there’s a significant difference: sweepstakes casinos are not considered gambling sites.

Unlike online gambling sites that are only allowed in a few places, most countries allow sweepstakes platforms. So, sweepstakes casinos can be an excellent alternative for people living in states where online gambling is illegal. Let’s briefly overview some of the best sweepstakes casino games you can play in 2023.

Top Sweepstakes Casino Games Available In 2023

Below are some must-play sweepstakes casino games;

888 Gold

888 Gold takes you back to the old-fashioned slot games from the 1980s that you could find in pubs. It has a Chinese theme with lucky symbols like red and gold.

The game has three reels and five pay lines, and you can bet between 0.05 and 25.00 per spin. Unlike newer slot machines, 888 Gold keeps things simple and focuses on regular wins in the main game.

Hot Chilli

Hot Chilli by Pragmatic Play has an oriental theme and a 3×3 grid that looks like a cooking pot. It has nine pay lines, and you can win money by getting wild chili symbols.

The tofu symbol is a scatter and pays out even if you only get one on the reels. Although it has few extra features, the gameplay is captivating, making it one of the best new online casino games.

Pragmatic Play is a famous game developer that offers a wide range of games available at leading online casinos. They have created another impressive slot machine with Hot Chilli, which stands out with its unique 3×3 grid that reveals ingredients.

When you play Hot Chilli for free, you’ll see its unique and impressive design, making it one of the top new online casino games. The character for the wild card is a hot chili pepper, and when you win, the winning combination comes with chopsticks from the pot.

Island Heat Slots

The Island Heat by Novomatic offers a tropical island-themed escape from everyday life. The slot features beautiful Pacific island scenery, including flowers, fruits, fauna, and a woman with a flower in her hair.

The reels spin against a backdrop of blue waves, golden sands, and volcanic islands. The game includes stacked symbols, wild substitutions, and a high-paying scatter symbol that triggers a free spin round.

Players can gamble their winnings by doubling or losing them in a card game. The soothing tropical music enhances the tranquil ambiance of the game.

Conclusion

Sweepstakes casino games are an excellent choice for those who can’t gamble online due to restrictions in their area. The games have cool themes, thrilling gameplay, and you don’t have to bet real money, so they’re a fun option for players everywhere.