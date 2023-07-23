Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Miami Dolphins Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins plans to report to Miami Dolphins camp next week when veterans are to report on July 25th. He will not hold out as he waits for a new long-term deal. Wilkins is in the final year of his contract at this time and is due to be a free agent next offseason. Kansas City DT Chris Jones is also in the final year of his deal and is staying away from the Chiefs training camp until he gets a contract extension.

It has been reported that the Dolphins want to keep Wilkins, but the sides have been unable to come to terms on a long-term deal at this time. The going rate for defensive tackles on the level of Wilkins this offseason has been in the neighborhood of $21 million+ per season. Wilkins had his best season last year in 2022, with 98 tackles and 3.5 sacks.