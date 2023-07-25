The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they placed three players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. Two of which are key offensive linemen. Terron Armstead and recently acquired Isaiah Wynn were the two players placed on this list to go along with second-year tight end Tanner Conner.

The Active/PUP List is defined below per NFL.com: Active/PUP list: Players are placed on this list during training camp and count toward a team’s 90-man roster. Players can be removed from the list at any time during camp, but can’t be placed back on the list. Players on this list as of final roster cutdowns must be placed on the Reserve/PUP, released, traded, or counted against the 53-man roster.