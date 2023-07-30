The Miami Dolphins removed OT Isaiah Wynn from the PUP list Sunday morning. That still leaves Terron Armstead, Nik Needham, and Tanner Conner as the three remaining players on the PUP list. Miami signed Wynn this offseason to push Austin Jackson for the starting right tackle position and to also back up Terron Armstead at left tackle. Wynn is 27 years old and was a 1st round pick of the New England Patriots in 2023. With New England, injuries have plagued his career, and he is hoping for a career re-set with Miami.

Roster Moves | We have signed cornerback Eli Apple and activated tackle Isaiah Wynn off the physically unable to perform list. pic.twitter.com/mQpQFrWQSd — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2023