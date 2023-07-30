The Miami Dolphins have made an unexpected move by signing cornerback Eli Apple to strengthen their secondary following Jalen Ramsey’s unfortunate injury that will sideline him at the start of the season. The long-standing feud between Apple and his new teammate, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, adds a captivating twist to this acquisition.

Their animosity traces back to the 2022 AFC Championship Game when Apple and Hill engaged in fierce on-field battles. The Cincinnati Bengals emerged triumphant, largely due to Apple’s pivotal contribution. As the Bengals secured their spot in the Super Bowl, Apple took the opportunity to taunt Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs, who suffered a devastating loss after squandering a lead.

In the grand finale, Apple’s fortunes turned as he allowed the game-winning touchdown to Cooper Kupp of the Rams. Hill, never one to let an opportunity pass, took to Twitter and expressed his amusement at Apple’s misfortune.

The rivalry didn’t fade in the following season when the Dolphins faced the Bengals again, and Hill couldn’t resist making his feelings known before the matchup. With a hint of anticipation, Hill declared, “I can’t wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you, boy. I’m here. The cheetah is here.” Despite the Bengals’ victory, Hill showcased his exceptional skills with an impressive performance, tallying ten catches and 160 receiving yards on the day.

Apple spent the offseason as a free agent, and now he finds himself joining forces with one of his biggest rivals in Miami. In response to the news, Hill offered just one cryptic comment on Twitter, “Monday practice gone be fun.” As the Dolphins prepare for the upcoming season, the addition of Eli Apple strengthens their defense. It reignites a feud that will surely add an extra layer of intensity and excitement to their practices and games. Football fans will undoubtedly watch how this story unfolds and whether these two competitors can find common ground on the same team.