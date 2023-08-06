On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike opens the show by giving a recap of Zach Thomas’s Hall of Fame speech from Saturday. Mike talks about why it was one of the best Hall of Fame speeches of all time and talks about the highlights from it. Then Mike talks about Miami working out DT Marvin Wilson and why Miami may be looking at a DT at this time, and the latest information being shared regarding the open competition at the left guard position. Then Mike breaks down what took place at the Dolphins scrimmage from Hard Rock Stadium Saturday afternoon, who played well, who struggled, and which players continue to stack good day after good day. To end the show, Mike talks about the sad news from Saratoga, NY, regarding a horse owned by former Dolphins VP Bill Parcells. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST.