NFL Insider Aaron Wilson is reporting that the Miami Dolphins will sign DT Da”Shawn Hand. Hand worked out for Miami on Saturday, along with two other defensive tackles. Hand will be 28 years old in November and has played in 31 NFL games, starting 11 of them. He was a 4th round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2018 out of Alabama. He has played for the Colts and Titans in the last couple of seasons. In 2021 and 2022, he played in 9 games and had no tackles. Miami is looking for depth behind Raekwon Davis after they let Jon Jenkins leave this offseason and never replaced him. Hand will compete with a few undrafted rookie free agents Miami brought in after the draft for the role of backup nose tackle.

