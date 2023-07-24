On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the latest happenings in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, he talks about the latest with Christian Wilkins’s contract situation with the news from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that Wilkins will not hold out of training camp and will report on time. Unless something changes last minute, Wilkins will not have a new contract at the start of training camp and will enter this year’s camp on the final year of his contract. Mike shares his thoughts on the situation and if there is a chance the Dolphins let Wilkins play out the final year of his contract and not lock him up long-term, knowing they have the franchise tag at their disposal. Or are they playing a dangerous game of chicken in which he may walk at the season’s end? Also, Mike talks about an article he wrote on Emmanuel Ogbah and how when everyone talks about the Dolphins in 2023, their new defense, his name is never mentioned and how he is being overlooked. Could Ogbah be on the verge of his best season in the NFL with Vic Fangio and more talent around him than in years past? Plus, there is new news on Dalvin Cook concerning a matter with him off the field and a tweet that may indicate a signing is happening soon. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



