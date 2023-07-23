Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier has done a very good job of putting together a roster that, on paper, is one of the best in the NFL. Now it’s time for the Dolphins to produce. It’s also a time in which Grier must look at extending some of his best players, especially the ones he drafted since having the final say in 2019. The biggest priority going into training camp is defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

Wilkins was Grier’s first draft pick in this full rebuild at pick 13. Other players in his position Quinnen Williams, Ed Oliver, Dexter Lawrence, and Jeffery Simmons, have gotten second contracts. However, Wilkins is still waiting and has played better than some of the players I mentioned. He is one of our cornerstone players on Miami’s defense. He has gotten better every year, and times last year he dominated in games, so what’s the issue? Is it money?

All of those players mentioned got 4-year contracts with anywhere from $45 to $66 million in guarantees, so the bar is set. The Dolphins now have cap space to get a deal done and lower Wilkins’s cap number. Next year is another story because the Dolphins are projected to be over the cap by $30 million, but that’s a problem Grier will have to face head-on, regardless of whether Wilkins gets an extension. Williams and Oliver were drafted ahead of Wilkins. Williams earned his contract as a cornerstone of the New York Jets defense. Oliver hasn’t done it; I don’t know why the Buffalo Bills extended him because he hasn’t lived up to his hype since being drafted. He does have moments, but he has no consistency in his play. Wilkins flashed his first two years and has been one of the most consistent players on this defense for the last two years.

Wilkins sounds like he is going to come to training camp and not hold out, which, frankly, if he did hold out, I wouldn’t blame him. The reason is that four other players have gotten their extensions, and he played as well, if not better, than his peers that were drafted the same year in the same round. Wilkins is playing on the 5th year option at just over $10 million dollars, but he deserves an extension. Grier can let this drag out and put the franchise tag on him next year, but like every year, the salary will go up at the position. Unless there is something going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about, I don’t understand what the holdup can be. They could be apart on salary, but defensive tackle is a premium position and hard to find. The Dolphins are very lucky to have two good ones in Wilkins and Zach Seiler, who will be a free agent next year. The Dolphins, in all likely hood, won’t have both next year, but Wilkins is the better player and, I believe, will continue to get better. The Dolphins’ defense feeds off of his energy and enthusiasm with his play.

Grier needs to get this deal done, period, so that both sides can move on. Unless someone offers him trade compensation like he got for Laremy Tunsil, which I highly doubt anyone would, there’s no reason this deal can’t get done. Chris Grier, take care of Christian Wilkins now and make everyone happy.