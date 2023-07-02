The Miami Dolphins fanbase would be ecstatic if the team were to start 5-1.

This was what was predicted in part one of predicting the Dolphins’ 2023 record.

In this article, Weeks 7-12 will be assessed, as the Miami front office will hope their decision to trade for Jalen Ramsey pays off.

Is this finally the year that the Dolphins end their playoff win drought?

Week Seven: @ Philadelphia Eagles

This will arguably be Miami’s hardest game of the 2023 season. They are going to the reigning NFC Champions and one of the loudest fanbases in the NFL.

The Eagles have not lost anyone too important and have added players in the draft with plenty of upside.

Jalen Carter had his off-the-field troubles but was drafted in the top ten for a reason. Seen as the top defensive product before the character concerns were expressed, getting him ninth overall represents a great selection. Alongside linebacker Nolan Smith, this defense has got an awful lot stronger.

This will be a tough task for the Miami offense, as the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle will have to try and outduel James Bradberry and Darius Slay at Lincoln Financial Field.

It is not just the defense of Philly that Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel should be concerned about. With a quarterback-wide receiver partnership of Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, as well as WR2 DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert, this offense is going to be a real task for Miami’s new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Jalen Ramsey may be the top-rated cornerback on Madden 24, but he has games where he struggles in man coverage. How will he and Xavien Howard, who struggled for form at times last season, deal with this offensive unit?

This might be a task too far for the Dolphins.

Prediction: Philadelphia wins 28-17. (5-2)

Week Eight: vs. New England Patriots

New England never had the greatest record in Miami when Tom Brady, widely seen as the Goat, was under center.

If Brady couldn’t always get a win in Miami, how do they expect Mac Jones to deliver?

The Pats’ have won just two of their last ten road games in Miami. Their most recent one came in Week Two of the 2019 season when they won 43-0. However, this was a team that, let’s face it, was tanking. The Dolphins are at the complete opposite end of the spectrum in 2023 as they look to make a deep playoff run.

Prediction: Miami wins 20-10 (6-2)

Week Nine: @ Kansas City Chiefs (Germany)

If this was not an International Series game, you could already pencil in a Chiefs home win.

However, it was announced in May as one of the Germany games, arguably the greatest-ever International Series matchup on paper. This completely neutralizes the playing field.

The last time these two played, the Dolphins scored 17 fourth-quarter points as they almost completed an upset comeback. The Chiefs ultimately won this game 33-27, but now the Dolphins have their star receiver, who scored a touchdown in that game.

Tyreek knows this Kansas City defensive scheme under Steve Spagnuolo, but equally, Spagnuolo and the Chiefs’ defense will know how Tyreek operates.

This will be a similar test to the one Miami will face in Philly, with the Chiefs beating the Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The Dolphins will have it easier in Germany than in Lincoln Financial Field (or Arrowhead as originally planned), but they will likely still come unstuck here.

Prediction: Kansas City wins 24-21 (6-3)

Week 10: Bye Week

Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Miami goes into this game fresh off a bye week, whereas the Raiders will be fresh off a duel with Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and one of the league’s best defensive units.

This will be an easy win.

Prediction: Miami wins 31-14 (7-3)

Week 12: @ New York Jets

Speaking of the Jets, the series was tied at 1-1. The Jets won by 23 at home and by just three in Miami.

It is hard to call, as Miami beat the Jets with a third-string QB, and the Jets beat Miami with Zach Wilson.

The key may be a home advantage, or Breece Hall will be available now. He got 97 yards and a touchdown in the Jets’ win over the Dolphins last season.

No one knows if he will return the same player, but the Jets may get the edge on the first-ever Black Friday encounter.

Prediction: Jets wins 27-20 (7-4)

Do you agree with the predictions so far? Let us know your thoughts.