Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has reached a settlement with the parties involved in an incident that occurred at a Miami Beach marina last month. Attorneys for both sides, Evan Feldman representing an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins representing Hill, announced the resolution in a joint statement.

On June 18th, 2023, there was an incident at Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill and a marina employee. According to reports from WPLG-TV in Miami, Hill allegedly hit the employee during a disagreement. However, the employee chose not to press charges at the time.

The Miami-Dade Police Department had been investigating the incident, but no charges were filed against Hill. The Dolphins released a statement thereafter acknowledging the reported incident, which raised concerns for both the team as well as fans.

Tyreek Hill, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time first-team All-Pro, is a key player for the team. He is entering his second season with the team after spending the first six years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The veteran players are scheduled to report to training camp on Tuesday, and a favorable resolution of the incident comes as a relief for the team.