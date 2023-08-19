It’s Saturday; you know what that means? It’s the second Miami Dolphins preseason game of the 2023 season, and we are here to get you ready with what you may see later this afternoon at NRG Stadium.

What to Expect

I think this week we may see a little scheming and game planning, especially from the defensive side of the football. I know Vic Fangio, in the joint practices, threw some blitz packages at the Texans, and he may experiment with that in a game situation Saturday.

After a poor performance last week by the Dolphins offense, where they were held out of the endzone, I think Mike White and Skylar Thompson, who safe bet, will play all of the snaps in this game, will be motivated to lead a few touchdown drives. And Mike McDaniel may be inclined not to game plan per se but throw a wrinkle or two to ensure that happens to install a little confidence in the offense.

I also fully expect some more clarity on the position battle at left guard. Liam Eichenberg sat out the joint practices vs. Houston, and I am guessing he will not play. Let’s see Lester Cotton and Isaiah Wynn battle it out for that position, and hopefully, one of them will step up and maybe win the job Saturday with a strong performance.

What Not to Expect

I would not expect to see a lot of the big-named Miami Dolphins superstars suited up for this preseason game. Much like last week, I think the Dolphins are to sit around 31 players once again, and all key contributors on this team. After the Terron Armstead scare on Thursday, any notion Miami may have had of playing Tua for a series probably went out the window. I see very little value in playing Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Connor Williams, Robert Hunt, Raheem Mostert, or any of the young up-and-coming superstars on this Dolphins roster. Much like last week, if you are a valuable asset to the Dolphins, put on a baseball cap and a t-shirt. Your services aren’t needed this weekend.

Final Thoughts

Miami did not play with a lot of energy last week vs. Atlanta. With a lot of very young players who are fighting for the final roster spots and needing to put good play on tape for other teams to sign them after final cuts, I have to believe the backups on this Dolphins team who will see all of the action this week will come out motivated and play with a lot of energy.