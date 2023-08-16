Whether your team wins or loses, one of the main appeals of attending an NFL game in person is all about soaking up the vibe from fellow football fans. And when it comes to shelling out that money for food and drink, some NFL stadiums are more affordable than others.
As part of a wider study looking at the most and least expensive NFL stadiums, Betting.com analyzed the cost of a game-day beer and hotdog to reveal the most and least expensive venues for refreshments.
The table below highlights the five cheapest stadiums for food and drink:
|
The cheapest stadiums for food and drink
|
Rank
|
Stadium Name
|
Team
|
Cost of a beer
|
Cost of a hotdog
|
1 hot dog + 1 beer total cost
|
1
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
Falcons
|
$5.00
|
$2.00
|
$7.00
|
2
|
Hard Rock Stadium
|
Dolphins
|
$5.00
|
$4.00
|
$9.00
|
3
|
M&T Bank Stadium
|
Ravens
|
$7.00
|
$3.25
|
$10.25
|
4
|
MetLife Stadium
|
Giants & Jets
|
$5.00
|
$6.00
|
$11.00
|
5
|
Paycor Stadium
|
Bengals
|
$5.53
|
$5.66
|
$11.19
- At $4 for a hot dog and around $5 for a beer, Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Ravens, ranks third for cheapest food and drink.
- SoFi Stadium and Raymond James Stadium are the most expensive for food and drink, totaling $19 for a hot dog and a beer. In contrast, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the cheapest, offering the same combo for $12 less at just $7.
- Overall, the typical game-day experience at the Hard Rock Stadium, including tickets, parking, food, and drinks, averages around $134.01