Whether your team wins or loses, one of the main appeals of attending an NFL game in person is all about soaking up the vibe from fellow football fans. And when it comes to shelling out that money for food and drink, some NFL stadiums are more affordable than others.

As part of a wider study looking at the most and least expensive NFL stadiums, Betting.com analyzed the cost of a game-day beer and hotdog to reveal the most and least expensive venues for refreshments.

The table below highlights the five cheapest stadiums for food and drink:

The cheapest stadiums for food and drink Rank Stadium Name Team Cost of a beer Cost of a hotdog 1 hot dog + 1 beer total cost 1 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Falcons $5.00 $2.00 $7.00 2 Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins $5.00 $4.00 $9.00 3 M&T Bank Stadium Ravens $7.00 $3.25 $10.25 4 MetLife Stadium Giants & Jets $5.00 $6.00 $11.00 5 Paycor Stadium Bengals $5.53 $5.66 $11.19