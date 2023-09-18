The Miami Dolphins had another great night of football on Sunday. It was always exciting to start the season 2-0 against AFC opponents, and it was even more fun to see Bill Belichick pout when he challenged the referees. Since Tyrek was double-teamed most of the night, some more obscure wide receivers, like Braxton Berrios, got their chance to shine. I’ve decided that these unexplored players deserve the spotlight, and I wanted to share with the fanbase some knowledge.

Braxton is entering his sixth season in the NFL, and he is looking to make a significant impact on the Dolphins’ offense. This is most notable in the 18-yard pass to Braxton in the 2nd quarter with less than 30 seconds left on the clock. This pass was a typical Tua pass where only Braxton could catch it as it floated into his hands.

The New England Patriots drafted Berrios in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent one season in New England as a punt returner. In 2019, Berrios signed with the New York Jets, where he began to see more time on offense.

In 2021, Berrios had a breakout season with the Jets. He caught 46 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns and was also a first-team All-Pro punt returner. Berrios signed with the Dolphins in the offseason, where he has shined on the Offense and Special Teams.

Berrios is a versatile playmaker who can line up in the slot or outside. He is a good route runner with quick feet and hands. Berrios is also a physical blocker, willing to go over the middle to make a catch.

In addition to his offensive skills, Berrios is one of the best punt returners in the NFL. He has averaged 13.4 yards per punt return in his career, and he has returned three punts for touchdowns.

But more than just his athletic abilities, Berrios is known for his character. He is a hard worker and a team player. He is also a role model for young players. This is shown through his passions, like his charitable initiatives.

Not only do his actions speak, but his words as well:

“I want to be a player that my teammates can count on, and I want to be a player that the fans can be proud of. I want to be a role model for young players, and I want to give back to the community.”

I look forward to more of the Tua-Braxton connection for the ongoing season.

Warm Regards,

Michael Garrity (@Thats_Dopamine)