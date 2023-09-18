This is a must-watch clip from The Pat McAfee Show in which Pat, an All-Pro punter during his playing days and former holder, discovers that the Dolphins holder Jake Bailey has a “tell” that can lead to opponents getting a jump on field goals and extra point attempts. McAfee points out the “tell” in the video clip below in the tweet and lays out how the Patriots (Bailey’s former team) probably knew it and now exposed it to the rest of the NFL world. Bailey will have to adjust to clean this up moving forward to avoid this situation again.

How can we get @PatMcAfeeShow as the Dolphins Special Teams coach?!? Here is a deep dive analysis of the Pats blocked FG on Miami. And Pat discovered that Jake Bailey has a “tell” as the holder that he needs to fix ASAP. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/dd6SrWbpb4 — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 18, 2023