On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Christopher Price of the Boston Globe and co-host of The Patriots Report with Chris Hogan of the Bleav Podcast Network to discuss this week’s Dolphins-Patriots game and hear Chris’s game prediction. We discuss the hot topic in the Boston media this week: who would you rather have at quarterback: Mac Jones or Tua? We also discuss this week’s match-up between Miami and New England and who Chris thinks has the edge in this game. Chris shares his thoughts on two former Miami Dolphins now with the Patriots: DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki. Also, Chris talks about whether Bill Belichick will break Don Shula’s record and why he will probably hang around to break the record. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

