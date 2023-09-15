After a stunning road win in LA to start the year, the Dolphins turn their sights to their first AFC East matchup of the season and look to go 2-0 against McCorkle Jones and the New England Patriots. Can the Dolphins continue their aerial attack? Will they make more of an attempt to run the ball? Will the defense fix its inability to stop the run? Can they make McCorkle Jones look ridiculous, well, MORE ridiculous? Aaron and Josh discuss on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

