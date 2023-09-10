Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Jonathan Taylor will pass his physical today, meaning he will be ready to go and play come Week 5 when he is off PUP; that trade talks will resume now between the Colts and other teams. Rapoport said, “Don’t be surprised if Miami is still an option, sources say. They had extensive talks with Colts general manager Chris Ballard and despite discussing various options — picks, players, both — no deal grew imminent.”

Rapoport also said, “With four weeks to evaluate its current options, Miami getting back in the mix is possible, as no one has closed the door. There also could be another high-quality RB-needy team that emerges if an injury occurs or a player doesn’t quite perform as expected.”

