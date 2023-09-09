Quarterback

Last year against the Chargers, Tua had a pedestrian game where the Chargers took away most of the 2nd and 3rd levels of the field. He ended with just under 150 yards passing with one touchdown and no interceptions while going 10/28 with his passes. Will year two under coach McDaniel’s offense prove to display better balance and adjust in the game versus the defensive fronts that challenge the fins? This offseason, pre-season, and practices showed that Miami could work the underneath routes and utilize the short game while displaying the single game-changing play at any moment with the speed and talent of the receivers and the running backs. The real key here is the offensive line, especially without Armstead to start the season. Lamm is starting at left tackle in his place and has proved effective when he has played. Nobody on this line is Armstead, and with the handful of games he missed last season, Miami’s record was 1-3. How will this group react? Will newly named left guard starter Liam Eichenberg be up to the task? Hopefully, many questions will be answered on Sunday with the answers Dolphin fans are looking for.

Prediction: 255 yards passing, two touchdowns, one INT, and a much-improved passing % from last year’s game.

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert gets the start and will be sharing reps with Salvon Ahmed and rookies De’Von Achane and Chris Brooks. Jeff Wilson will miss at least the first four weeks of the season on the PUP. Mostert also had a game to be forgotten against these Chargers last season. 11 carries for 37 yards, one reception for 7 yards and no touchdowns. The Dolphins were quick to avoid the run last season regardless of the effectiveness, which brings us to this season’s burning question of their coach’s prowess for the running game. It looked more balanced and surely more effective during the pre-season. All of the running backs are running with a mission this year. Rarely, if at all, this off-season did you see any running back not shoot off a cannon and get positive yards. Adding 10 pounds of muscle, Mostert looks to be in great shape. Achane can take a swing pass and bring it to the house on any play, and then you have Brooks, who will provide the muscle and most likely the goal-line carries.

Prediction: Mostert – 16 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD and three receptions for 35 yards. Achane – 5 receptions for 58 yards, 7 carries for 30 yards. Brooks 8 carries for 30 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 reception for 13 yards. Ahmed – 6 carries, 28 yards.

Wide Receivers

Tyreek Hill was the lone exception last season against the Chargers. But, take away the 60-yard reception and his fumble recovery for a touchdown, little went right. Jaylen Waddle had only 2 catches for 31 yards. Los Angeles went out of their way to take away the deep game, to which Miami never really adjusted in full. This season just feels different. Hill will always be Hill and will continue to produce on every level; Waddle had a career year last year and seems even more primed to out-produce that. With the addition of Berrios in the slot as well as Cedrick Wilson sticking around (and looking much improved in his limited time), this is as good as a group potentially in the NFL. Ezukanma has potential but has yet to fully put that on display yet. This is by far the matchup that will make or break this game. Will Miami make the adjustments and prove the critics that they are here and for real this season?

Prediction: Hill – 9 catches, 130 yards, 1 TD. Waddle – 7 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD. Berrios – 5 catches 65 yards. Wilson/Ezukanma – combined 5 catches 45 yards.

Tight end

0 catches for the tight ends vs. the Chargers last season. Will that change this game? We expect more in-line blocking with an emphasis on the running game this season. Durham Smythe always seems to have one or two 3rd down receptions when the team needs it most. Will they get more out of him this year? There is some potential with Kroft and rookie UDFA Julian Hill, but nothing ‘game-changing’ on paper. Effectiveness, yes! I do see an improvement coming for this group this season.

Prediction: Smythe – 3 catches, 35 yards. Kroft – 2 catches 20 yards.

Defense/Special Teams

Vic Fangio’s latest defensive unit will be a key contributor to the Miami Dolphins and fantasy football teams across the nation. The talent on every level of the defense is there, more than in seasons past. Gone is the zero blitz that we’ve all loved so very much. The front has studs Christian Wilkins, Jaelan Phillips (who looks virtually unstoppable this year so far in pre-season and camp), newly extended Zach Sieler, Raekwon Davis, and Brandon Pili. There won’t be much ground to gain for any offense when this group is on. 2 years ago, Ogbah had a solid season, if he can bounce back this year, that further solidifies this unit. Jerome Baker remains a solid linebacker, and Bradley Chubb has a full off-season back with Fangio with expectations to achieve more than he accomplished last season. The dark horse here is newly signed David Long Jr. The way he fills the running lanes, and lays the lumber on the running backs, are things that the Dolphins have not had from a linebacker. In some time can really complete this unit and take it from average to the team’s strength. The backfield is where the Dolphins normally shine. Howard looks healthy after playing almost all season last year with various injuries. The return of strong safety Brandon Jones will certainly help with the blitz packages. Kader Kohou looks even better this season than he did last year when he was rated in the top 5 in the NFL at cornerback. Add in Jevon Holland and his all-pro potential; this unit looks to be one of the tops in the league. Add in rookie Cam Smith and newcomer DeShon Eliott; there is much to offer. If all goes well, this unit will be top 10, and that is without Jalen Ramsey. When he returns, and if he is healthy, just imagine the in-season impact that will have. With Fangio leading the helm this year, the defensive side of the ball has more potential to impact games than in a long time. The key is the passing coverage and whether the defense can pressure Herbert. Last season he threw for over 350 yards with a touchdown completing 39/51 passes. That must change this game.

Jason Sanders returns for another season after struggling last season. If he can achieve what he was two seasons ago, the kicking game will be in good hands. If not, I believe the Dolphins will begin searching for a replacement, potentially mid-season. Punter Jake Bailey has appeared solid so far this off-season. The biggest change this year is punt/kick returner Braxton Barrios. He has been solid in the past few years, returning the ball in both facets. There will be a marked improvement from this group and a huge sigh of relief to Miami fans never want to see Tyreek or Waddle back there ever again! Special teams coverage was a pain point last season and does not look dramatically different this year to this point. The Dolphins need to tighten this up this season to allow the defense a better field position.

Prediction: 4 sacks, two interceptions, and 300 yards allowed. 2 touchdowns allowed. Berrios – 3 punt returns for 45 yards.

Final Score prediction – Miami 31, Chargers 21