As I alluded to in my weekly picks post, the Bills couldn’t have asked for a better schedule having the Dolphins at home this week. They heard all the hype, all the national press, the 70 points, the new AFC East division winners, the Super Bowl, the unstoppable offense, the undefeated record, etc. They had a point to prove. It was the perfect storm. What started out as an even contest quickly turned into a rout. The Fins were badly outplayed and outcoached in a 48-20 loss to the Bills. Perhaps they needed that reality check – a measuring stick to see how they stacked up against one of the league’s finest. This test they failed, but in the long run, it could be a turning point to improve some of these bad and uglies listed below.

THE GOOD

De’Von Achane. He showed he’s not a one-hit wonder as he followed up his 200+ rushing game last week with eight carries for 101 yards, including a 55-yard burst—another tough cover for opposing defenses.

The first 18 minutes. The Fins went toe-to-toe with the Bills early with two long drives each, and the score tied 14-14. There wasn’t much good after that.

Not too many goods on here, so let’s give Jake Bailey a shout-out. I’ve been on him for a long time. He had a nice game—3 punts for a 45-yard average with good hang time and zero return yardage.

THE BAD

The penalty bug is back. The Fins were penalized eight times for 98 yards. False starts, holdings, and pass interference calls (see below). All a sign of mental mistakes that good teams simply don’t make.

Mike McDaniels’ decision-making. Beware of the guy who thinks he’s the smartest in the room. Going for two at 31-20 makes zero sense. Take the points when you can get them. What’s wrong with being down 10? Why was Tua in the game at 41-20? Even worse, why was he in the game at 48-20? He took a brutal sack and a few more hard hits with the game clearly no longer in doubt. What sense does that make? On a fourth and 1 you go play action down the field? Low percentage. Had Tua handed off to Achane, a hole was a mile wide. He might have scored. Coach, don’t always try to outsmart the other guy. It’s unbecoming.

A simple fundamental yet a lack of it led to several chunk plays and TDs.

The Josh Allen effect. Allen is 10-2 in the last 12 games vs. the Fins. Today, he went Allen 21-25-320 with four touchdowns and a perfect QB rating of 158.3. Oh, he also had a rushing TD.

Raheem Mostert. Tough game for number 31. Two fumbles, one lost. 7 carries 9 yards. Ouch

Terron Armstead, Poor guy, can’t finish a game, let alone a season. He cannot be counted on.

THE UGLY

Poor Kader Kohou. In the first half alone, KH 17 was involved in 17 coverage snaps, resulting in 4 catches, 99 yards, and two touchdowns, equating to a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Throw in 3 pass interference/holding calls, and you have a nightmare.

Vic Fangio. Congrats coach. You’re back on the Ugly list. I understand you’re shorthanded in the secondary. The two offenses started off basically identical. Quick short passes to wide receivers, backs, and tight ends. The Bills adjusted. They removed the Fins’ short throws and got into Tua’s passing lanes. Tua’s first read was covered, allowing the defensive line to get to him to the tune of 4 sacks. The Fins? No adjustment. The Bills kept up their short game because there was no stopping it. No adjustments from the defensive guru. No spying on Josh Allen. I expect adjustments from a guru. I don’t expect to give up 48 points.

Like last week, I’m not going to overreact to one game. When you fall off the horse you have to get right back on, shore up your mistakes, improve, and get back to winning football. It’s hard to evaluate how good/bad the Dolphins defense will get. I await the return of both Nik Needham and Jalen Ramsey to see if the Dolphin D can at least compete with the likes of the Bills and Chiefs. The Giants come to town next week, and I think they’ll be facing an angry Dolphins squad hell-bent on taking their frustrations out on a team they should beat.