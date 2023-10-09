OK, Dolfans, let’s not overreact to this 31-16 domination of the hapless Giants. The key word is hapless. Sure, the Fins righted many of last week’s wrongs, but last week was the major leagues, and this was a layup. There is still plenty to fix if the Fins want to compete with the aforementioned major leagues. That means no mental mistakes, silly penalties, turnovers, or coaching lapses. Let’s get to it.

THE GOOD

De’Von Achane. I think he deserves top billing here. The rookie gained over 100 yards for the third consecutive game, gaining 151 yards on only 11 carries, a whopping 13.7 average, and included a 76-yard home run touchdown. These past three games, he’s gained 455 yards on 37 carries, a 12.3 average. He has become a weapon; like I said last week, he needs to be utilized.

Defensive Front. Granted, it was against the Giants’ depleted offensive line, but Wilkins, Seiler, Chubb, Ogbah, and Van Ginkel put constant pressure on Giant QBs and combined for seven sacks.

Tyreek Hill. Speed kills. Tyreek racked up 181 receiving yards on eight receptions, once again proving he’s a yards-after-catch magician.

Tua. He had a good game. Not great, but good. 22-30 for 308 and 2 TDs. He also had two ‘others.’ See “Bad.”

Offensive Line. Give ‘em credit. They opened holes and provided decent protection for Tua al without Terron Armstead.

THE BAD

Tua: He tends to make 1 or 2 mistakes a game, particularly in the red zone. Against the Giants or Patriots or bad teams, you can get away with that, but against the elite, those are game-changers. He threw an ill-advised lob that was easily picked. And oh, that pick-six today cannot happen moving forward.

Raheem Mostert had another fumble. That’s 3 in the past two games, although only one was lost. Achane fumbled but quickly made up for it with a long TD run. This isn’t a good trend. Let’s hope they work on this in practice this week.

THE UGLY

Red zone play calling. 2 nd and goal, and up to that point, the Fins had rushed seven times for 124 yards, shredding the Giants’ defense. Yet Head Coach Mike McDaniel called two consecutive pass plays, the last of which was returned for 102 yards and darn near changed the game. Coach, you HAVE a running game. It’s very effective. Use it more inside the five-yard line. In fact, use it more, period. I have not checked the updated league stats, but the Fins must be #1 in yards per carry.

Jake Bailey has shown up on so many "Bad" lists I'm promoting him to the Ugly list. Bailey shanked a punt for a mere 20 yards. Fortunately, the Fins don't have to punt much.

Up next another likely home rout against the winless Panthers. Take the blowout with a grain of salt. Let’s reduce the Bads and Uglies as we head into the meat of the schedule.