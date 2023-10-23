In my preview earlier this week, I made two key points. 1) the Fins needed to rush for over 100 yards and rush a minimum of 20 attempts to keep the Eagle front line honest, and 2) the Eagles’ #2 ranked offense against the Vic Fangio-led #20 Fins defense. AJ Brown going up against Eli Apple would be a disaster waiting to happen. #1 didn’t happen, and #2 did, and the Fins fell to the Eagles 31-17. The Dolphins fall to 0-2 against top-level competition, losing by a combined score of 79-37. Sure, it’s fun beating the dregs of the league and running up 70 points, but the true test of where this team stands was answered once again. They’re not quite ready for prime time. They were sloppy early and fell behind, looking like they didn’t belong on the same field with Philly, but they didn’t quit.

Their game finally came to them, but they were outclassed and statistically dominated by the Eagles, who won every key statistical category except for turnovers: first downs 26-12, total yards 355-244, passing yards 256-199, rush yards 99-45, time of possession 37 minutes to 23. Improvement is needed.

Unfortunately, this week’s GBU list is Bad/Ugly heavy.

THE GOOD

Tyreek Hill (3 weeks in a row). Tyreek had 11 catches for 88 yards and a TD. It was a good game but not great by his standards, which included 2 drops.

Defensive Front (3 weeks in a row). There were three more sacks this week: 2 by Bradley Chubb and 1 for Jaelen Phillips, and decent pressure on Jalen Hurts. The Eagles ran successfully early, but the D-Line held their own overall. The Eagles managed just 2.9 yards per rush on 34 attempts.

Braxton Berrios. Berrios had four nice kickoff returns and one nice punt return. He totaled 121 total return yards for the game in an area where the Fins are normally absent.

THE BAD

The Dolphin run game. It disappeared for the first time this year. They had -7 yards in the first half and only 45 for the game.

The big Tua interception. Down 7 points, Tua underthrew an open Raheem Mostert near the goal line. The Dolphin offense only managed 1 TD.

Mental mistakes. Pre-snap and holding penalties reared their ugly heads once again. Overall, the Fins were penalized ten times for 70 yards. On the contrary, the Eagles were not penalized. I repeat, the Eagles were not penalized. I did not think that was possible in the NFL any longer, yet it happened.

Jake Bailey. Welcome back, Jake. One 30-yard shank and a punt into the endzone lands you back home on the Bad list.

THE UGLY

Eli Apple. As predicted, the Eagles took advantage of this huge weakness in the Dolphin secondary. Eagles’ WR AJ Brown had a field day, catching 10 balls for 137 yards. There is so much separation between Apple and the guy he is covering. The only hope is that the Fins get Nik Needham back next week, sending 33 to the bench.

Tight end coverage. Dallas Goedert dominated Fins’ linebackers and safeties with five catches for 77 yards and a TD.

Up next is another likely home blowout of a weaker team in New England. Please try not to get too excited when the scoreboard lights up again. Remember, another big test is coming in two weeks vs. Kansas City in Germany.