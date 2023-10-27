Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Jalen Ramsey caused a stir when ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed a surprise plan for his early return against the New England Patriots this Sunday. Fans were excited, but Ramsey quickly denied the reports on Twitter.

Ramsey conveyed his surprise in a tweet, noting the media’s prioritization of speed over accuracy, a perspective he found unfortunate.

So this is why I just got a crazy amount of texts. Well, this is news to me 🤔… mfs don’t care about being right, they care about being first in today’s media. That’s sad. https://t.co/CZo8ATgtKy — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 27, 2023

As we debate his possible Sunday return, one thing is clear: Ramsey’s recovery is impressive. He started practicing just last week, beginning a 21-day period where he must either join the 53-man roster or go on season-ending injured reserve.

If Ramsey does not play against the Patriots, fans must wait until November 5th, when the Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs. The countdown is on for his return window, which comes to an end in the week following that matchup.

Ramsey’s move to Miami has been eventful since he arrived in a trade last offseason from the Los Angeles Rams. A meniscus injury in July led to surgery and delayed his Miami debut. Initially, he was expected to return in six to eight weeks, but the medical team opted for a more extensive procedure, prolonging his recovery.

At his best, Ramsey is undeniably one of the NFL’s top cornerbacks, with six consecutive Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors. The Dolphins had high hopes for his addition to strengthen their defense, and simultaneously, fans are eagerly anticipating his impact on the field in the coming weeks.