Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s high-powered offense is doing incredible things in 2023. Most of that is a result of the speedy players he has put on a speed-based offense. Because of that, several fans have offered to give their nicknames for the offense. With high yardage and touchdowns gained from explosive plays from the players zooming on the field, “lowering the boom” is a catchphrase that could be used. That’s why I call Mike McDaniel’s 2023 Miami Dolphins offense he’s built, the “Zoom Boom Offense.” And the players on that offense are part of that Zoom Boom club.

There have been fast players on NFL teams before, but there have never been as many fast players on the same team at once as the Dolphins have this season. The Miami Dolphins have the fastest wide receiver duo with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the fastest running back duo with Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane. Additionally, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has one of the quickest releases, if not the quickest, in the NFL.

In reality, it doesn’t matter what nicknames fans want to call this high-powered offense. And there have been a lot of them offered. The truth is that they are still the 2023 Miami Dolphins. And that team in that year is what many have called a track team.

For perspective, the players’ 40-yard dash times are incredible. Tyreek Hill ran a 4.29 40 at West Alabama’s Pro Day in 2016. Jaylen Waddle ran an unofficial time of 4.37 40 before going to Alabama. But Waddle is much faster than that, considering he almost beat former speedy Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs in a race. Also, Waddle was clocked at 21.68 mph on an 84-yard touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers last season. Amazingly, both Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane ran a 4.32 40 time.

For MPH stats, as for how fast players are on the field in a game, the Miami Dolphins have the fastest players in the NFL. Tyreek Hill holds the record, moving at 23.24 mph on a 2016 kickoff return. The second fastest time in an NFL game belongs to Raheem Mostert at 23.09 mph from an 80-yard touchdown in 2020. De’von Achane ran at 21.93 mph. Even receiver Braxton Berrios was once clocked at 20.95 mph.

The Dolphins Zoom Boom club seems to be unstoppable this season, breaking all kinds of NFL offensive records. And for the first time in years, Miami Dolphins fans are having fun and have something to smile about.